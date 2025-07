NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 6 at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge is closed due to a crash, according to MassDOT.

The bridge is closed to both vehicular and marine traffic. Officials say the closure is expected to last several hours.

Drivers in the are are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)