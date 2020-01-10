Route 6 eastbound lanes closed due to truck fire clean up on the Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are clearing the scene of truck fire earlier today on Route 6 on the Cape.

Officials say all eastbound lanes on Route 6 of the Sagamore Bridge by exit 1 will be temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer hauling trash burst into flames just before 3:30 p.m.

Bourne firefighters and Massachusetts State Police troopers are on scene and the road was reopened to traffic just before 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

Advisory – #SagamoreBridge area –@massdot says temporary closure of all lanes on Rt 6 eastbound by exit 1. Truck fire extinguished but scene must be cleared. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) January 10, 2020

