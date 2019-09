WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 9 in Westborough was temporarily closed after a construction crew struck a gas line.

Fire crews responding to the scene near the Speedway Plaza around 10:30 p.m. found a large plume of gasoline rising into the air, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Eversource was called to the scene to repair the damage.

The roadway was reopened an hour later.

There were no reported injuries.