BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man faced a judge Thursday after he allegedly screamed an obscenity about Will Smith during comedian Chris Rock’s show at the Wilbur theater the night before.

Kaleb Herd was charged with assaulting three people including a police officer, a woman who works at the Wilbur, and his own father after he was dragged out of the show.

According to the police report, the owner of the theater told officers he heard someone in the audience screaming an obscenity about Will Smith then saw several people arguing with two men in the audience.

Officers say Herd became belligerent as security asked him to leave the show.

