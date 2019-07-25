Rowley man dies in fall at Mount Rainier National Park

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man died last week while scrambling a peak in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him Thursday as 41-year-old Robert Michael Moll of Rowley, Massachusetts. The medical examiner’s office says he died of traumatic injuries sustained in a fall.

The News Tribune reports Moll was a journalist and author.

Park rangers were notified at about noon Friday that a man had fallen about 100 feet (30 meters) from Barrier Peak near Owyhigh Lake.

His partner climbed down to Moll before rangers arrived and found him unresponsive.

A rescue team went to the 6,521-foot peak and found Moll’s body. His body was taken by helicopter to medical examiners.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Moll to fall.

