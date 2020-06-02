ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Rowley police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Lurde Begley, 58, was last seen at her Central Street address in Rowley around 2:30 p.m. Monday, wearing a gray coat and a red and white skirt.

She is a Hispanic female, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Her primary language is Spanish.

Anyone with information on Begley’s whereabouts is asked to call Rowley police at (978) 948-7644.

