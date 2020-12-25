Roxbury burglary suspect accused of brutally beating elderly man on Christmas Eve

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Dorchester man is facing criminal charges after police say he forced his way into a home in Roxbury and brutally beat an elderly man on Christmas Eve.

Wyse Richardson is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including aggravated burglary and aggravated assault and battery on an elderly person over 60, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering in the area of Pompeii Street around 11 p.m. heard screaming as they attempted to gain entry to an apartment, police said.

When officers later entered the building, they reportedly found an unconscious elderly man on the ground in a blood-covered room on the first floor.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Richardson was found on the second-floor of the apartment and was taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

