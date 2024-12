BOSTON (WHDH) - People gathered at the Dudley Square Municipal Center Thursday to celebrate the first day Kwanzaa.

The weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa honors African Americans’ ancestral roots.

Participants were invited to bring drums and percussion instruments and visitors could also shop for artwork, jewelry, and crafts from local vendors.

