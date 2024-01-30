BOSTON (WHDH) - A recreation center in Roxbury will soon be opened as a temporary shelter to serve families in need of a place to stay, including those who have been sleeping at Logan Airport.

Gov. Maura Healey’s office said the safety-net shelter at the Cass Recreation Center will open to families on Wednesday.

“We appreciate the collaboration of the City, Roxbury elected officials, and the community who worked with us to ensure we could provide families with a safe and warm place to stay while minimizing the impact to the Roxbury community,” said Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice in a statement. “We are working to relocate recreation programs, ensuring the recreation center and the pool can reopen in June, continuing to make improvements to the center for the long-term benefit of the community, and prioritizing diverse and local vendors.”

Similar safety-net sites are already in operation in Cambridge, Quincy, and Revere, and the United Way has also opened sites in Greater Boston and the central part of the state.

The Cass Center, which the state said can accommodate about 100 families, is planned to cease operations as a shelter by May 31, allowing it to reopen as a recreation center.

(Copyright (c) 2023 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)