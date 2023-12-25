BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials credited an aggressive attack that contained a fire to a single floor of a six-family duplex on Christmas Eve.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on 20 Rockville Park ordered a second alarm and used a ladder truck to fight the flames, according to a post on the department’s X account.

There were no reported injuries. One person was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

