Roxbury health center launches mobile vaccination effort

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of Roxbury now have two ways of getting vaccinated if they are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

In addition to the Reggie Lewis Center, eligible residents can now utilize the mobile vaccination center run by Whittier Street Health Center staff.

The health center has partnered with Peabody Properties to bring the vaccine to the Roxse Homes Apartment Complex. Approximately 150 seniors received their shots from the health center.

“Being here is critical. If we are going to increase the vaccination rates in the minority communities, there has to be a different strategy. And this is one of the strategies that we believe will be effective,” Whittier Street Health Center President and CEO Frederica Williams said.

Beverly Nisbett, who was recently vaccinated, said she appreciates the health center’s initiative to bring the vaccine to the community.

“Because I’ve been trying since the beginning of Phase 2 to get an appointment and it has not worked, I’ve been on the internet and nothing,” Nisbett said.

On Friday, a new company took over vaccination operations at the Reggie Lewis Center, and is preparing this weekend for a Black History month vaccination drive.

Now that 50% of the vaccines at the site are being set aside for local community residents, people are working to spread the word about the site to those in the area.

Dr. Valerie Roberson, president of Roxbury Community College, recently got vaccinated and is hoping that people take advantage of the opportunity to get inoculated too.

“I do have pre-existing illnesses, and so I was really concerned about being able to rejoin society safely. I’m also the president of Roxbury Community College, and so it’s important for me to make sure that I’m an example so other people feel safe about getting the vaccine,” she said.

CIC Health said it plans to vaccinate 800 people on Saturday and eventually ramp up to 2500 a day.

