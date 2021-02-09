Roxbury health center working to overcome vaccine reluctance

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury opens a vaccination clinic, it’s working to convince people of color who might be suspicious of COVID-19 vaccines to come in.

Audrey Brown-Perkins said she knows many people in her community are reluctant, but she wanted to come in for a vaccine instead of risking the coronavirus.

“People are really trying to to talk me out of getting it, but I’d rather take a chance with the vaccination than take the chance of getting covid,” Brown-Perkins said. “I’m just trying to save my life, so I’m going to do it and make sure I come back for the second one too.”

Whittier President and CEO Frederic Williams said vaccinating the center’s clients is her most important mission.

“The majority of our patients have been classified as essential workers and we need to make sure they stay safe,” Williams said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)