Roxbury man accused of robbing same store at gunpoint twice

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Roxbury man has been arrested after police say he robbed the same convenience store in Randolph twice in less than a 2-week span.

Police say Mark Stokes, 51, robbed the Seasons Market on North Main Street at gunpoint on April 1, then did so again on April 12.

In the first robbery, police responded to the scene at around 9:45 p.m. and determined that a man with black and white sneakers and a heavy two-toned jacket pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money and cigarettes.

Just 12 days later, a similar-looking suspect entered the store while the clerk was outside at around 2:20 a.m. and tried to open the cash register, but inadvertently turned off the gas pumps, leaving a fingerprint on the button, police say.

When the cashier entered the store, Stokes allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded he open the cash register, once again fleeing with cash and cigarettes.

Detectives identified Stokes as the suspect and later learned that he was the victim of an assault and battery just hours after his alleged robbery.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the clothing he was believed to be wearing in both robberies. Surveillance footage of a car matching Stokes was also seen.

Stokes is currently being held on $15,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court next week.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)