Roxbury man accused of striking dog in the head with baseball bat

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he allegedly attacked a dog with a baseball bat Monday night.

Boston police were called to the scene on Hillside Street around 9:10 p.m. for reports of a disturbance and spoke to witnesses who said they saw 42-year-old William Mitchell hit their roommate’s dog over the head with a baseball bat, according to a release issued by the department.

Witnesses told police the altercation began when the dog nipped at Mitchell but the dog never made contact with him.

Mitchell then went into the home, grabbed a bat, and stuck the dog who was lying on the ground sending it running away from the residence.

Officers say he corroborated the witnesses’ story but stated that he struck the dog in the back and not in the head.

Michell has been engaged in prior incidents with the dog and was taken into custody.

The dog has not been found.

Mitchell is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

