TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Roxbury man was arraigned in connection to the death of a man in Taunton on Friday.

David Jones, 39, of Roxbury, was arrested for the April 29 murder of Stephan Myers, 39, of Falmouth, at a construction area behind Bristol-Plymouth High School in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney. He faces murder charges.

Jones is being held without bail.

