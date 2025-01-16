BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man was arrested yesterday on drug trafficking and active warrants.

According to authorities, Jashuan Benaflew, 22, was walking with another individual Wednesday afternoon on Logan Way, when officers, aware that he had two active warrants for his arrest.

“Officers approached the suspect, and immediately placed the suspect into handcuffs,” Boston police said in a statement. “During a search incident to arrest, officers recovered a large plastic bag containing crack cocaine from inside the suspect’s left jacket pocket.”

Police said the crack cocaine weighed 22 grams.

Officers said they also located a plastic bag of fentanyl and nearly $1,000 in cash.

Benalfew was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking of cocaine 18 to 36 grams, and possession of class A.

He also had two warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute class B.

Benalfew is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)