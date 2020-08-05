Roxbury man arrested in connection to months-long murder investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection to a months-long murder investigation.

Sabrion Ramsure, 25, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder and armed kidnapping in connection to the shooting death of 42-year-old Marcos Blanco that occurred back in February, according to a release issued by police.

Officers responding Woodrow Avenue in Dorchester on February 20, found Blanco suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4470.

Ramsure was arrested around 5:20 p.m. on Parker Street Wednesday.

