Roxbury man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man was taken into custody Wednesday night following a monthslong investigation into a deadly shooting in Dorchester earlier this year.

Sabrion Ramsure, 25, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder and armed kidnapping in connection to the shooting death of 42-year-old Marcos Blanco in February, according to police.

Officers responding Woodrow Avenue in Dorchester on Feb. 20, found Blanco suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4470.

Ramsure was arrested around 5:20 p.m. on Parker Street Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)