BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man has been arrested in connection with numerous breaking-and-entering incidents.

The Boston Police Fugitive Unit took Jose Fontanez, 32, into custody Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on multiple warrants, police said.

At the time of his arrest, police say Fontanez was wanted on 19 separate warrants on charges relating to several breaking-and-entering-related crimes.

He is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

