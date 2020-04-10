A 30-year-old Roxbury man is due to appear in Boston Municipal Court on firearms charges after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint in Downtown Boston.

A witnessed flagged officers down around noontime on Friday and informed them of an alleged robbery at gunpoint in front of 39 Boylston Street, according to a release issued by police. The suspect then allegedly chased the victim down the street while brandishing the firearm.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and the victim and happened upon Richard Kilbane who matched the witness’s description of the armed suspect.

A firearm was located in his sock and he was taken into custody.

The victim was not found.

