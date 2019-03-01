Roxbury man arrested on weapon charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing weapon charges after police say he was caught firing an illegal firearm in Boston Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 130 Heath St. about 9:11 p.m. spotted Antonio Garcia-Rivera, 18, fleeing on foot.

After placing Garcia-Rivera into custody, officers located and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger P85.

Garcia-Rivera will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and unlawful possession of a firearm.

