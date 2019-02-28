Roxbury man arrested on weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with an illegal firearm and ammo on Wednesday, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force executed a search warrant at 75 Wayland St. in Roxbury and arrested Steven Depina, 27, after finding a Taurus PT 111 Millenium G2 9mm and two magazines, according to Boston police.

Depina was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

#OneLessGun: In ongoing efforts to protect and serve the people of Boston, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force arrest one and seize a firearm in Roxbury. #KeepingBostonSafe https://t.co/0CGKyDCNJv pic.twitter.com/xu7rsMCfiK — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 28, 2019

