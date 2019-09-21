Roxbury man charged in connection with Back Bay shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing gun charges for his alleged role in a non-fatal shooting in the Back Bay earlier in the month, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Huntington Avenue and Blagden Street at 2 a.m. on Sept. 8 found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After investigating, police arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. His name has not been released.

The man was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

The shooting remains under investigation.

