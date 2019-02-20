Roxbury man charged in connection with dragging death of 18-year-old held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man was ordered held without bail Wednesday in connection with the dragging death of an 18-year-old.

Prosecutors say Kevin Ford, 23, who was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge, was driving the car while dragging Kemoni Miller a half mile down the road back in November.

Miller later died at a local hospital.

Officials say Miller met Ford and another man to sell an iPhone the night he was dragged.

The investigation into the man who was with Ford is still open, police say.

According to prosecutors, the men in the car grabbed the phone from Miller and closed the window on his arm.

Police say Ford sped off, dragging Miller behind him.

Ford is due back in court in April.

