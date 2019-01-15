Roxbury man facing weapons, drug charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing drug and weapons charges Tuesday following an ongoing drug investigation, police say.

Officers executing search warrants about 4:50 a.m. made entry into an apartment in the area of 5 Cardington St. and located Rufus Davis, 52, who attempted to flee from a bathroom, according to Boston police.

Davis was taken into custody without incident, and after a search of Davis and his apartment, police found a black, Hi-Point .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm with black electrical tape on the handle and seven rounds of .45 caliber ammunition in the magazine, two rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, 13 plastic bags of crack cocaine, 15 plastic bags of marijuana, six Suboxone strips, and a black digital scale.

As a result of the execution of the warrants, Davis will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession firearm (second and subsequent violation), possession of Class D with intent to distribute, and possession of Class B with intent to distribute (subsequent offense).

An investigation is ongoing.

