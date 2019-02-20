Roxbury man held without bail in dragging death of 18-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man was held without bail Wednesday following his arraignment on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the dragging death of an 18-year-old in Boston last year.

Prosecutors say Kevin Ford, 23, was driving the car that dragged Kemoni Miller a half-mile down the road in November after Miller met Ford and another man to sell an iPhone.

Miller later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The investigation into the man who was with Ford is still open, police say.

Ford is due back in court in April.

