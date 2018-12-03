Roxbury man poses as real estate broker, steals thousands of dollars from home buyers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man pleaded guilty on Monday to impersonating a real estate broker and stealing thousands of dollars from home buyers.

Between 2011 and 2015, investigators say Cornell Mills, 44, would represent homeowners facing foreclosure, helping them to sell their homes through a short sale. After spending the deposits from potential buyers, Mills would cut off contact with the victims.

Mills allegedly spent the money on airline tickets, a cruise to Jamaica, and other personal purchases, according to investigators.

In Suffolk Superior Court last week, Mills pleaded guilty to seven counts of larceny over $250, six counts of fiduciary embezzlement, acting as a broker without a license, and being a common and notorious thief.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in the house of correction, which will be suspended three years under the conditions that he not work as a broker, not manage funds, stay away from the victims, and pay $36,651 in restitution.

