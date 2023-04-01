BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury nonprofit is helping children from homeless families with a better understanding of the MBTA and how it works.

Students are Horizons for Homeless Children learned all about trains and the colors of the various MBTA lines, a perfect opportunity to work parts of what they’re already learning with information about public transit.

The kids also went to a station and watched a train go by.

During their learning experience, the kids brought the T inside, making an Orange Line train out of cardboard and attempting to recreate a map of the MBTA network.

The idea behind the program is to encourage the kids to get a better understanding of some of the STEM careers they could go into in the future, organizers said.

