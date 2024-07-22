BOSTON (WHDH) - People came together in Roxbury Sunday to celebrate the community. The Unity Parade honors Roxbury’s history, culture, and community spirit.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended, saying she recognizes the importance of the event.

“There is so much history here and it is incredible to be able to celebrate that,” Wu said. “Every major issue that we have celebrated in this country, when you do all the research, there is often someone in Boston who is at the heart of it, and someone in Roxbury who is driving that national conversation.”

This was the seventh year of the parade.

