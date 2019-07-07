Roxbury police searching for gunman who sent 6 people to the hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Roxbury police are searching for the gunman who sent six people to the hospital last week.

All six victims are expected to survive the shooting.

Neighbors in Roxbury say crime in the area needs to stop.

Marie Rudolph, who lives nearby, said she was worried about violent crime returning.

“This community once was taken over by drugs and they cleaned it up,” Rudolph said. “Now it seems like it’s coming back.”

Police have not made any arrests yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

