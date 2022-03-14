BOSTON (WHDH) - In celebration of Pi Day, students at Roxbury Prep who could recite the most digits of the mathematical constant pi got to throw pies in their teachers’ faces.

“I think it’s a fun celebration of the things that they’re learning and a moment of collective joy,” Principal Tim O’Leary said. “If we’re working hard and learning is fun, we want to make sure we have those peak moments along the way to really celebrate that.”

In previous years, students were able to accurately recite more than 120 digits of pi.

