BOSTON (WHDH) - The Melnea A. Cass Recreational Center is set to reopen in June now that the migrant families that have been living there have been moved to more stable housing options outside of the shelter system or to a different safety-net site.

Operations for the Cass Center are transferring back to Department of Conservation and Recreation in time for the pool to open on June 22 for the summer season, according to the governor’s office.

