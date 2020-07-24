Roxbury residents saddened to see beloved Mandela mural torn down

BOSTON (WHDH) - A meaningful mural of Nelson Mandela was torn down in Roxbury this week and some who live in the area say they are not happy about the new plans in place for the empty space.

The landmark was torn down to make way for affordable housing and commercial space.

“I think its especially cruel that this mural – the emblem of black artistic culture is being taken down for the sake of development, for the sake of profit,” Rachel Dumond for the Party For Socialism & Liberation said.

The mural of the late South African president bore the words “Roxbury” and “love” on either side of his face.

It was created with spray paint by a local artist and their friends along Warren Street in 2014 as a temporary installation.

The 17 foot tall, 100 foot wide installation left a lasting impact on the community.

“Every morning it’s like a breath of fresh air to see Mandela’s face,” Lisa Harmon who lives across from the mural said. She has looked upon his face every day and said she was shocked to see it destroyed.

Boston’s Arts and Culture Chief told 7NEWS:

“ While the opportunity was missed to notify the public, Mr. Cruz on behalf of his company … has committed to work with the artists to recommission the mural at or near the existing site.”

But for now, community members said they are in mourning.

““Boston is one of the most intensely gentrified cities in the entire US. We always loose our cultural elements,” Dumond said.

Mandela visited Boston in 1990.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)