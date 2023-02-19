BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting overnight on Tremont Street in Roxbury left one man dead and another injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 958 Tremont St. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one died. His name has not been released.

The other was treated for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

