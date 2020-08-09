Roxbury shooting leaves 2 hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in Roxbury that left two people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for shots fired in the area of Washington and Brighton streets near Malcolm X Park just after 11 p.m. found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

