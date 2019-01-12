Roxbury stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Roxbury Saturday night that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a stabbing in the area of 49 Blue Hill Ave. about 10 p.m. found the injured man, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

