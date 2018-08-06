Roxbury traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, recovery of loaded handgun

BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning traffic stop in Roxbury led to two arrests early Monday morning after police say they found an illegal loaded gun.

Officers conducting a motor vehicle stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Gerard Street about 2:51 a.m. spoke with the driver, Tyrone Butler, 37, of Hyde Park, and learned that his driver’s license had been suspended, according to a post on the department’s website.

After arresting Butler on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, the officers turned their attention to his passenger, Cory Gibbons, 37, of Randolph, who was found to be in possession of a loaded Ruger LC9s handgun with one live 9mm round in the chamber.

Gibbon was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

