BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite protests from Boston to Washington, D.C., a Roxbury Walgreens will close permanently Wednesday.

The Warren Street location will be the fourth to close in less than two years, joining pharmacies in Mattapan, Hype Park, and another in Roxbury. A sign on the store’s door Wednesday confirmed it would be its last day open.

On the floor of the U.S. House Representatives Tuesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley called out Walgreens for “divesting from Black and brown communities.”

Roxbury is 85% Black and Latino.

“When a Walgreens leaves a neighborhood, they disrupt the entire community and they take with them baby formula, diapers, asthma inhalers, life-saving medications, and, of course, jobs,” Pressley said on the floor. “These closures are not arbitrary and they are not innocent. They are life-threatening acts of racial and economic discrimination.”

.@Walgreens' closures of pharmacies in Roxbury, Mattapan & Hyde Park are not arbitrary or innocent.



They are disruptive, life-threatening acts of racial & economic discrimination.



As a multi-billion-dollar corporation, they must stop divesting from Black & brown communities. pic.twitter.com/iSvhFWw8Bl — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 31, 2024

Earlier in the month, Pressley, along with Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, sent a letter to Walgreens CEO Tim Wentwroth urging him not to close the Warren Street Walgreens.

“Closing yet another Walgreens will make it harder for people in these communities to get essential medications, household goods, and groceries,” the letter read. “Many community members rely on the 416 Warren Street Walgreens to pick up their prescriptions or purchase essential products such as over-the-counter medications, first aid materials, diapers and baby formula, personal care products, and groceries.”

In its closure notice, Walgreens said it would transfer patient files to a location one mile away, which Pressley, Warren, and Markey pointed out can present a significant hurdle for vulnerable populations within the commmunity.

“The closure notification provides little notice to community members, including seniors, to find alternatives for getting their medications and essential products,” they wrote in their letter. “For residents who don’t have access to reliable transportation, seniors, and people with mobility limitations, an additional mile to access lifesaving medication such as inhalers or insulin could be insurmountable, even deadly.”

Of the Walgreens locations that have closed in Boston recently, the representative and senators said they have occured “exclusively in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods”, part of what they identify as a “larger pattern” of closures.

7News has reached out to Walgreens for comment.

