BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Roxbury woman died after an SUV hit her while she was standing on the side of Route 3 in Braintree early Sunday morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At around 3:10 a.m., a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on the highway when it struck a deer, police said.

The driver, a 63-year-old Roxbury man, pulled over and stopped in the right lane to check the car’s damage, police said. He got out, along with the passenger — a 35-year-old Roxbury woman.

A Jaguar F-PACE SUV traveling in the right lane then swerved into the breakdown lane to keep from hitting the stopped Toyota, police said. The Jaguar hit the woman, who was standing in the breakdown lane, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The 63-year-old man was also taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The middle and right travel lanes of Route 3 North were closed for about three-and-a-half hours, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

