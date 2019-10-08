LONDON (CNN) — Four members of the British Royal family are lending their voices to a television advertisment for mental health awareness.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry are heard in the first half, while their wives, Kate and Meghan, are heard in the second half.

The ad launches an initiative by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service and Public Health England called “Every Mind Matters.”

It’s a free online platform that develops a plan to help people take care of their mental health.

The ad aired simultaneously on various British networks Monday.

You don’t see any of the Royals on camera, but you do see some well-known British celebrities, including Glenn Close and Gillian Anderson.

