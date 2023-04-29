The coronation of King Charles is just one week away, and one royal superfan is gearing up for next Saturday’s main event, decking out her house with an extensive collection of memorabilia.

Margaret Tyler said she missed Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 because her family didn’t have a TV. For King Charles’s coronation, she says her eyes will be glued to the screen.

“I’m going to get comfy on here,” Tyler said. “I’m going to have many cups of tea during the whole time.”

79-year-old Tyler is obsessed with all things royal. Over the years, she has met many members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Royals memorabilia fills more than four rooms in her London home, and now with King Charles’s coronation, she expects her collection will grow even larger.

“I think he’ll be very good as a king, actually,” she said.

Tyler watched Charles grow up, and even traveled to Wales in 1969 to attend his investiture as Prince of Wales.

“Obviously, he’s had a lot of tuition from his mother and teachers and everything like that,” Tyler said. “I think he cares a lot about a lot of things. He cares about the future and things like that.”

Tyler has attended many royal occasions over the years and has spent many hours waiting behind safety fences for a glimpse of her favorite royals. But instead of facing the crowds this year, Margaret plans to enjoy this grand event from the comfort of her sofa and says she doesn’t want to be bothered.

“I don’t take my eyes off it. I won’t speak to anybody,” Tyler said. “If a phone went, I probably wouldn’t answer it.”