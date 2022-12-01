CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The hundreds of area residents gathered in Chelsea on Thursday for the chance to see the Prince and Princess of Wales were not disappointed when the couple briefly stopped to speak to some of them.

Across the barricade, Princess Catherine and Prince William connected with some of the people who had come together for the chance to meet royalty.

Among them was an area Navy veteran, who told Prince William — also a veteran — about his service.

The couple took time to take some pictures and shake hands with those gathered before getting back to their jam-packed itinerary for their three-day visit to Boston.

