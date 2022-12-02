BOSTON (WHDH) - The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Harvard University on Friday before heading to the MGM Music Hall in Fenway, where Prince William will award the Earthshot prize.

The future King of England is expected arrive at the JFK Library sometime in the morning. He will not be joined by Princess Catherine, who will instead visit the Center for Developing Youth at Harvard University, but will be joined by the former president’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and is expected to meet with President Joe Biden later in the day.

William has said that President Kennedy’s famed moonshot speech was a major inspiration – both in name and spirit – for the Earthshot prize. The building was illuminated green Thursday night ahead of the royal visit.

This year’s Earthshot prize ceremony features some special green initiatives, including a green carpet that will be recycled instead of a red carpet and three acres of locally grown plants that will be donated to community organizations after the show. The ceremony also bans single-use plastics and nothing new was bought for production.

During the ceremony, Prince William will award one million pounds ($1,203,080) to five winners for their groundbreaking solutions to saving the planet. Entertainment at the event will include Billie Elish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding. Actor Rami Malek will also be on hand at the ceremony.

