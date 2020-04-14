PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The on-ramp leading to Route 128 in Peabody has since reopened after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Tuesday.

Crews responding to the scene found the big rig on its side and temporarily closed the highway in order to clear the scene.

The driver was transported to a hospital.

Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

