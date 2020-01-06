Rt. 2 on-ramp closed in Littleton following rollover crash

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A highway on-ramp in Littleton was closed Monday afternoon following a crash that left a sedan overturned.

Firefighters responding to the scene on Taylor Street which leads to the Route 2 eastbound ramp found one car off the side of the road and another that had come to rest on its roof.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Littleton firefighters on scene Taylor Street to Route two eastbound ramp currently closed 2 car crash #matraffic pic.twitter.com/TcxRPoiFoo — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) January 6, 2020

