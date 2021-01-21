Rt. 95 ramp closed following serious crash that resulted in injuries

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A highway on-ramp in Canton was temporarily closed Thursday night following a serious two-car collision.

State police responding to the scene on the ramp from Route 95 northbound found two cars heavily damaged, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

#MAtraffic Crash involving two vehicles on the ramp from Rte 95 NB to Rte 95 NB in #Canton. Ramp is shut down pending crash investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/ClQXd5HXAa — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 22, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)