STATEN ISLAND, New York (WHDH) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped at a supermarket by a store employee in Staten Island on Sunday.

The employee was arrested after allegedly insulting and smacking the 84-year-old politician on the back.

Giuliani, who was out campaigning for his son, said he barely managed to stay on his feet after the incident.

“My shoulder hurts now,” said Giuliani, “I’m going to go see a doctor later. It was painful all night, it was hard to sleep. It was a very very heavy shot. … He could’ve easily hit me, knock me to the ground and kill me.”

Giuliani’s son Andrew, who’s running for governor in New York, said in a statement to 7NEWS that the attack on his father was “politically motivated.”

