NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A family vacationing on Nantucket thought they lost their dog over the weekend, but soon discovered he had not gone far.

According to the Nantucket Current, “Scout,” a male border collie, was in need of rescue Sunday night, after the dog fell through the vacation home’s attic floor before becoming stuck in a wall.

Nantucket Fire was called to the scene and after spending time removing a section of the wall, Scout was freed.

The Nantucket Current described the hole he originally fell through as a “10 foot shaft.”

Fortunately, the collie was reportedly unscathed after the misadventure came to an end.

