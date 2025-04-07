(CNN) — The start of a rugby game in France was delayed on Sunday after a parachutist became entangled in the stadium roof prior to kickoff.

The parachutist was part of a pre-match ceremony that was tasked with carrying the match ball to the field ahead of the European Rugby Champions Cup game between Toulouse and English club Sale.

However, after his fellow parachutists had landed safely on the pitch, one unfortunate dardevil ended up delaying the game by 40 minutes.

The man, reportedly a French army parachutist, had been following his colleagues and was seen descending quickly into the stadium before getting snagged on the roof.

As he dangled over the stands, stadium officials – as well as the Toulouse team mascot dressed as a lion – raced to create a makeshift crash mat by using inflatables found nearby.

Eventually, footage showed fire services reaching the parachutist and bringing him down to safety on a crane, sparking huge cheers inside the Stadium de Toulouse.

It appeared as though the man was unhurt from the experience, as he lapped up the reception.

CNN has reached out to European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) – the governing body which organizes the European Rugby Champions Cup – and Toulouse for comment.

“Following the incident at the Stadium de Toulouse, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to all involved at the stadium, both clubs and the emergency services for safely returning the parachutist to the ground,” EPCR chairman Dominic McKay said in a statement on social media Sunday.

The players, who had initially returned to the dressing room, came back onto the pitch before Toulouse won 38-15. The French side will now play RC Toulon in the quarterfinals.

Toulouse posted an Instagram video about the pre-match drama, joking: “We know seats are going fast but you’re forcing it here.” It also thanked the emergency services for saving the day.

