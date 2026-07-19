CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some passionate rugby players hit the field in Canton on Sunday for Rosie’s Ruck, an annual New England Rugby Sevens tournament and community event created by 12-year-old youth advocate and rugby player Parker Vitagliano-Hill to raise awareness and funding for epilepsy and seizure alert dogs.

Vitagliano-Hill’s 8-year-old sister, Alana, has epilepsy, and having her alert dog has changed her life.

“I wanted to raise money to help kids with epilepsy to get alert dogs,” Parker said. “It was thousands and thousands of dollars, which is why we started this tournament .. to help people who might not have as much”

The Tartan Army’s viral Orange Cone was on hand as it tours Massachusetts this week.

Learn more: https://nerfu.rugby/event/rosies-ruck-7s-tournament-for-epilepsy-awareness/

Track the cone: https://www.bostoncone.com/

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)